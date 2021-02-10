(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :South Korea's employment dropped 982,000 in January from a year earlier, marking the highest fall in over 22 years since December 1998, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The number of those employed totaled 25,818,000 in January, according to Statistics Korea. The on-year employment continued to slide for 11 straight months since March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has resurged here since November. In the latest tally, the country reported 444 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 81,930.

The daily caseload was up from 303 of the previous day, rising above 400 in six days.

People refrained from outside activity amid the COVID-19 resurgence, hitting hard the services industry.

The number of jobs in the lodging and eatery and the wholesale and retail sectors dived 367,000 and 218,000 each in January from a year earlier.

Employment in the association, society and other private services sector declined 103,000 last month, but those in the transportation and warehousing and the public administration, defense and social welfare administration gained 30,000 and 20,000 respectively.

The number of those unemployed was 1,570,000 in January, up 417,000 from a year earlier. It was the highest since relevant data began to be compiled in June 1999.

The jobless rate advanced 1.6 percentage points over the year to 5.7 percent in January.