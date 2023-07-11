Open Menu

S. Korea's Export Falls 14.8 Pct In First 10 Days Of July

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 12:30 PM

S. Korea's export falls 14.8 pct in first 10 days of July

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) --:South Korea's export fell in double digits in the first 10 days of July due to the continued slump in semiconductor shipment, customs office data showed Tuesday.

Export amounted to 13.27 billion U.S. Dollars during the July 1-10 period, down 14.8 percent from the same period of last year, according to Korea Customs Service.

The daily average export declined 14.8 percent in the 10-day period.

The outbound shipment kept skidding for the ninth consecutive month through June.

Chip export tumbled 36.8 percent in the 10-day period, while those for steel, oil products and mobile devices went down in double figures.

Car shipment advanced 25.2 percent, and export for computers and peripherals gained in double digits.

Import sank 26.9 percent over the year to 15.54 billion dollars for the first 10 days of July, sending the trade deficit to 2.27 billion

