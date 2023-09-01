Open Menu

S. Korea's Export Falls For 11th Month In August

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 02:00 PM

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) --:South Korea's export fell for the 11th consecutive month due to soft global demand for locally-made products, especially semiconductors and oil products, government data showed Friday.

Export, which accounts for about half of the export-driven economy, shrank 8.4 percent from a year earlier to 51.87 billion U.S. Dollars in August, continuing to slide since October last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Import tumbled 22.8 percent to 51 billion dollars last month compared to the same month of last year.

Affected by the faster fall in imports than exports, the trade balance recorded a surplus of 0.87 billion dollars.

The trade balance stayed in black for the third successive month, but it was a recession-style surplus caused by the reduction in both exports and imports.

The export reduction was attributable to the still weak global demand for chips and oil products.

Semiconductor exports diminished by 20.6 percent over the year to 8.56 billion dollars in August, keeping a downward trend for the 13th straight month since August last year on the back of lower memory chip prices.

