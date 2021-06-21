UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea's Export Grows 29.5 Pct In 1st 20 Days Of June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:50 AM

S. Korea's export grows 29.5 pct in 1st 20 days of June

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :South Korea's export posted double-digit growth in the first 20 days of June, indicating the global demand recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic shock, customs office data showed Monday.

Export, which takes up around half of the export-driven economy, amounted to 32.4 billion U.S. Dollars in the June 1-20 period, up 29.5 percent from the same period of last year, according to Korea Customs Service.

The daily average export surged 33.7 percent in the 20-day period due to strong demand for major export items.

Semiconductor shipment jumped 28.5 percent, and the export for telecommunication devices such as smartphone increased 15.8 percent.

Export for automobiles and oil products soared 62.

2 percent and 58.6 percent respectively, but those for ships and computers declined in the cited period.

Export to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, gained 7.9 percent, and those to the United States and the European Union (EU) spiked more than 40 percent.

Shipment to Vietnam, Japan and the middle East all expanded in double figures for the first 20 days of this month.

Import advanced 29.1 percent over the year to 32.1 billion dollars in the 20-day period, sending the trade surplus to 0.3 billion dollars.

Crude oil import more than doubled in the period, and those for chips, oil products and cars rose in double digits.

Related Topics

Import China European Union Oil Same Japan South Korea United States Vietnam Middle East June All From Billion

Recent Stories

Kareena Kapoor shares Coca Soda meme from Jab We m ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 907 new cases of Covid-19 during ..

40 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 178.35 million

41 minutes ago

COVID-19: UAE proves its mettle again, says local ..

1 hour ago

China reports 17 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 June 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.