SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :South Korea's export posted double-digit growth in the first 20 days of June, indicating the global demand recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic shock, customs office data showed Monday.

Export, which takes up around half of the export-driven economy, amounted to 32.4 billion U.S. Dollars in the June 1-20 period, up 29.5 percent from the same period of last year, according to Korea Customs Service.

The daily average export surged 33.7 percent in the 20-day period due to strong demand for major export items.

Semiconductor shipment jumped 28.5 percent, and the export for telecommunication devices such as smartphone increased 15.8 percent.

Export for automobiles and oil products soared 62.

2 percent and 58.6 percent respectively, but those for ships and computers declined in the cited period.

Export to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, gained 7.9 percent, and those to the United States and the European Union (EU) spiked more than 40 percent.

Shipment to Vietnam, Japan and the middle East all expanded in double figures for the first 20 days of this month.

Import advanced 29.1 percent over the year to 32.1 billion dollars in the 20-day period, sending the trade surplus to 0.3 billion dollars.

Crude oil import more than doubled in the period, and those for chips, oil products and cars rose in double digits.