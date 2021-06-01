UrduPoint.com
S. Korea's Export Grows 45.6 Pct In May

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:20 AM

SEOUL, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :South Korea's export grew 45.6 percent in May from a year earlier, recording the fastest increase in over 32 years, government data showed Tuesday.

Export, which accounts for about half of the export-driven economy, amounted to 50.73 billion U.S. Dollars in May, up 45.6 percent from the same month of last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It was the highest expansion in over 32 years since August 1988, continuing to rise for seven straight months since November last year.

It was the first time that the country's export surged more than 40 percent for two months in a row. The outbound shipment advanced 41.2 percent in April.

The daily average shipment, which excludes the working day effect, spiked 49.0 percent over the year to 2.42 billion dollars in May.

Import soared 37.9 percent to 47.81 billion dollars last month, sending the trade surplus to 2.92 billion dollars. The trade balance stayed in black for 13 months.

