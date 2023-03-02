SEOUL, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :South Korea's export would be hard to recover without a rebound in demand for chips, the country's deputy prime minister for economic affairs said on Thursday.

"Without a rebound in the semiconductor industry, there will inevitably be restrictions and difficulties in the recovery of export for the time being," Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho told an emergency meeting with economy-related ministers.

The outbound shipment declined 7.5 percent in February from a year earlier, continuing to slide for the fifth straight month. Semiconductor export tumbled 42.5 percent last month.

Choo, however, noted that there were still positive signs, such as rapid growth in exports for rechargeable batteries and automobiles.