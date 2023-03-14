SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :South Korea's export logged a double-digit fall for the first 10 days of March, increasing the already huge trade deficit amid a higher import, customs office data showed Monday.

Export, which accounts for about half of the export-driven economy, stood at 15.79 billion U.S.

Dollars in the March 1-10 period, down 16.2 percent compared to the same period of last year, according to Korea Customs Service.

The outbound shipment kept sliding for the fifth consecutive month through February.

Semiconductor export plunged 41.2 percent during the 10-day period, while those for oil products, mobile devices and precision machinery retreated in double figures.