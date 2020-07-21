UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea's Exports Drop 12.8 Pct In First 20 Days Of July

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:20 PM

S. Korea's exports drop 12.8 pct in first 20 days of July

SEJONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea's exports dropped 12.8 percent on-year in the first 20 days of July amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Tuesday.

The nation's outbound shipments stood at US$24.6 billion in the July 1-20 period, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

The daily average exports during the 20-day period also declined 7.1 percent.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted trade and halted production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully closing their borders.

By segment, exports of memory chips, a key item, fell 1.7 percent and those of automobiles declined 14 percent over the 20-day period from a year earlier.

By country, shipments to China fell 0.

8 percent on-year and exports to the United States declined 2.4 percent.

South Korea's imports in the 20-day period slipped 13.7 percent on year to $24.8 billion, according to the data.

Exports dropped for the fourth consecutive month in June due to the growing economic fallout from the pandemic.

Outbound shipments dipped 10.9 percent to $39.2 billion last month, compared with $44 billion posted a year earlier.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has predicted that South Korea's economy will shrink 1.2 percent this year as the global economy is expected to have its worst year since the Great Depression of the 1930s due to the pandemic.

The world economy is expected to contract 6 percent this year, the OECD said.

Related Topics

World Exports China South Korea United States June July From Billion Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KP CM takes notice of Panra’s song at Official r ..

15 minutes ago

UAE is vocal about tolerance because religion has ..

25 minutes ago

ICC postpones T20 World Cup due to Coronavirus

37 minutes ago

Hope Probe restores Arab nations&#039; former glor ..

1 hour ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Z ..

1 hour ago

SC suspends PHC order for release of 196 alleged t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.