S. Korea's Financial Watchdog Chief Urges Banks To Cut Dependence On Interest Income

Published February 22, 2023

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :South Korea's financial watchdog chief on Wednesday urged domestic banks to cut their excessive dependence on interest income amid growing public outcry over higher interest rates.

"Banks, which play a critically important public role, have recently been facing a gradually harsher criticism that they are not doing their part in efforts to coexist with people after reporting record-high earnings," Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) chief Lee Bok-hyun said in a meeting with foreign investors.

