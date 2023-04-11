Close
S. Korea's Fire Destroys Forest, Houses Amid Strong Winds

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 12:50 PM

S. Korea's fire destroys forest, houses amid strong winds

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :A forest fire in South Korea's northeast coastal city destroyed forest and houses, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday citing relevant authorities.

The blaze broke out from a hill in Gangneung, about 170 km east of Seoul, at around 8:30 a.m. local time (2330 GMT on Monday).

The forest fire rapidly spread to private houses due to strong wind and dry weather. The wind with an instantaneous maximum speed of 30 meters per second blew over the eastern coastal areas.

No casualties have been reported yet, but the fire was estimated to have burned around 103 hectares of forest, or the size of about 144 soccer fields, as well as dozens of houses.

