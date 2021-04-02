(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :South Korea's headline inflation hit a 14-month high last month due to higher prices for farm goods and oil products, statistical office data showed Friday.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood at 107.16 in March, up 1.5 percent from the same month of last year, according to Statistics Korea. It was the highest increase in 14 months since January last year.

The consumer price inflation stayed above 1 percent for the second consecutive month, after hovering in the zero-percent range for four months in a row.

Price for agricultural, livestock and fishery products advanced 13.7 percent in March on a yearly basis due to sluggish harvest and the avian influenza (AI).

Agricultural product price jumped 19.2 percent, and livestock product price picked up 10.2 percent. Price for fishery products added 1.8 percent last month.

Green onion price more than tripled as the bad weather lowered crop, and those for Apple, red pepper powder and rice went up in double figures.

Egg price surged 39.6 percent on the back of the bird flu, and those for beef and pork gained 11.5 percent and 7.1 percent respectively.

Price for industrial products increased 0.7 percent in March from a year earlier amid the expensive global crude oil. It marked the first rebound in 12 months since March last year.

Oil product price was up 1.3 percent in the month. Price for gasoline and diesel climbed 1.8 percent and 0.7 percent each. Processed food price grew 1.5 percent on higher factory price.

Price for electricity, natural gas and tap water declined 5.0 percent in March from a year earlier as the government cut the utility cost.

Services price went up 0.7 percent last month. Private services price gained 1.8 percent amid higher cost for dining-out and insurance services.

Public services price retreated 2.0 percent in March on a yearly basis thanks to an expanded welfare policy, such as free education.

Housing rent, including Jeonse and monthly rent, added 1.0 percent in March from a year earlier. It was the fastest growth since November 2014.

Jeonse is the country's unique contract between two households where a landlord grants the resident right for two years to a tenant who in turn lends a certain amount of money, or deposit, to the landlord.

Cost for food and non-alcoholic beverage spiked 8.4 percent last month as people preferred to cook at home amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Expense for leisure and culture, communications and education all contracted in single digits owing to the pandemic.

Core consumer price, which excludes volatile agricultural and oil products, moved up 1.0 percent in March from a year earlier. The OECD-method core price, which excludes food and energy cost, was up 0.6 percent in the month.

The fresh food index, which gauges price for fish, shellfish, fruit and vegetable, jumped 16.5 percent due to the bad weather that led to a higher price for farm goods.

The livelihood items index, which measures price for daily necessities, added 1.5 percent last month.