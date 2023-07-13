Open Menu

S. Korea's ICT Export Falls For 12th Consecutive Month In June

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 10:50 AM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) --:South Korea's export of information and communications technology (ICT) products fell for the 12th consecutive month on the continued sluggishness in global demand for locally-made tech products, government data showed on Thursday.

The ICT products shipment tumbled 22.1 percent from a year earlier to 16.06 billion U.S.

Dollars in June, continuing to slide since July last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Semiconductor export plunged 27.9 percent to 8.99 billion dollars last month on the back of lower chip prices.

Display panel shipment retreated 11.1 percent to 1.59 billion dollars, and mobile phone export shrank 18.8 percent to 780 million dollars.

Shipment for computers and peripherals dived 48.7 percent to 870 million dollars, and communications equipment export reduced 3.3 percent to 220 million dollars.

