SEOUL,Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :South Korea's export of information and communications technology (ICT) products fell for the 14th month in August amid continued weakness in global demand for locally-made tech products, government data showed Thursday.

ICT products shipment tumbled 16.7 percent from a year earlier to 16.05 billion U.S. Dollars in August, continuing to slide since July last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Semiconductor export plunged 21.1 percent to 8.64 billion dollars last month on the back of lower chip prices.

Display panel shipment grew 1.8 percent to 2.13 billion dollars on demand for OLED panels used for mobile devices, but mobile phone export dropped 12.2 percent to 990 million dollars.

Shipment for computers and peripherals dived 47.4 percent to 660 million dollars, and communications equipment export decreased 9.5 percent to 210 million dollars.

ICT products shipment to the United States and the European Union (EU) retreated in double digits, but those to Vietnam and Japan gained ground last month.