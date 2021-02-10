UrduPoint.com
S. Korea's ICT Export Keeps Rising For 8 Months In January

Wed 10th February 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :South Korea's export of information and communications technology (ICT) products kept rising for eight straight months to January, a government report showed Wednesday.

The ICT export advanced 21.7 percent over the year to 16.3 billion U.S. Dollars in January, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It continued to increase for eight months since June, marking the second-highest shipment in the ICT sector.

The daily average ICT export picked up 16.3 percent from a year earlier to 720 million dollars in January.

Semiconductor export soared 20.5 percent, with the shipment of display panels and mobile phones surging 32.1 percent and 76.3 percent respectively.

The ICT export to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, amounted to 7.41 billion dollars, followed by those to Vietnam with 2.95 billion dollars, the United States with 1.9 billion dollars and the European Union with 900 million dollars each.

Import in the ICT industry jumped 21.7 percent to 10.74 billion dollars in January, sending the trade surplus to 55.6 billion dollars.

