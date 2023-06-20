UrduPoint.com

S. Korea's Import Of Japanese Seafood Plummets For 2nd Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) ::South Korea's import of Japanese seafood plummeted for the second consecutive month on rising worry about Japan's planned release of radioactive wastewater from its crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

The import of Japanese seafood, including live, refrigerated and frozen fish as well as shellfish, dropped 30.6 percent over the year to 2,129 tons in May, after sinking 26.0 percent in April, Yonhap news agency said Monday citing data from the Korea Customs Service.

The recent drop in imports of Japanese fish and shellfish seemed to be relevant to growing concerns about Japanese fishery products ahead of the planned discharge of the Fukushima-contaminated water this summer, Yonhap said

