SEOUL, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :South Korea's imported car sale fell in single digit last month, marking the first slide this year, industry data showed Monday.

The number of imported vehicles sold here was 26,191 in June, down 4.2 percent from the same month of last year, according to the Korea automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA).

It was the first decline this year amid the supply shortage of some brands, but demand remained strong for German luxury models.

German car-maker Mercedes-Benz ranked the first for the sixth consecutive month in terms of automotive sale here by selling 6,828 vehicles last month.

It was followed by German automaker BMW with the sale of 6,502 units, Audi with 1,848 vehicles, Volkswagen with 1,667 units and Volvo with 1,451 vehicles respectively.

The number of European models sold here was 21,195, or 80.9 percent of the total. It was followed by U.S. brands with a market share of 11.2 percent and Japanese models with 7.9 percent each.

During the January-June period, a total of 147,757 imported cars were sold here. It was up 15.2 percent compared to the same period of last year.