UrduPoint.com

S. Korea's Imported Car Sale Falls 9.2 Pct In May

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 01:00 PM

S. Korea's imported car sale falls 9.2 pct in May

SEOUL,June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :South Korea's imported car sales fell in single digits last month due to the supply shortage of some brands, industry data showed Monday.

The number of imported vehicles sold here stood at 21,339 in May, down 9.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the Korea automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA).

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz ranked first in terms of automotive sales here among foreign companies by selling 6,292 units last month.

Another German automaker BMW came next with the domestic sale of 6,036 units, trailed by Volve with 1,502 units, Porsche with 1,005 units, and Lexus with 974 units respectively.

The number of European models sold here was 18,434 in May, accounting for 86.4 percent of the total. Japanese and U.S. brands recorded 8.0 percent and 5.6 percent market shares each.

