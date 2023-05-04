UrduPoint.com

S. Korea's Imported Car Sale Falls 9.4 Pct In April

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 02:30 PM

S. Korea's imported car sale falls 9.4 pct in April

SEOUL, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) --:South Korea's imported car sale fell in single digit last month amid the higher borrowing cost, industry data showed Thursday.

The number of imported vehicles sold here stood at 20,910 in April, down 9.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the Korea automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA).

The reduction was attributed to higher interest rates, which weakened demand for new car purchase with borrowed money, as well as the supply shortage of some models.

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz ranked first in terms of automotive sales here among foreign companies by selling 6,176 units last month.

Another German automaker BMW came next with the domestic sale of 5,836 units, trailed by Volve with 1,599 units, Porsche with 1,146 units and Lexus with 1,025 units, respectively.

