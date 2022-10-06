(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) --:South Korea's imported car sale logged a double-digit growth last month owing to robust demand for German luxury models, industry data showed Thursday.

The number of imported vehicles sold here was 23,928 in September, up 17.3 percent from the same month of last year, according to the Korea automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA).

It was attributable to higher demand for German brands and the eased shortage in semiconductors used to make vehicles.

German automaker BMW ranked first in terms of automotive sales here among foreign brands by selling 7,405 units last month.

Another German carmaker Mercedes-Benz came next with a local sale of 5,481 units, followed by Audi with 1,812 units, Volkswagen with 1,470 units and Chevrolet with 1,162 units respectively.

The number of European models sold here was 19,130 in September, accounting for 79.9 percent of the total.

The U.S. and Japanese brands recorded market shares of 12.5 percent and 7.5 percent each last month.