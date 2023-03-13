SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) --:South Korea's jobless claims grew in double digits last month amid rising worry about an economic slump, a government report showed Monday.

The number of new applicants for job-seeking benefits was 108,000 in February, up 14.

0 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor.

The number rebounded this year on the back of mounting concerns about the domestic economic downturn, driven by the continued export fall and the rapid interest rate hikes.

The applicants for the benefits mainly increased in the manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail industries.