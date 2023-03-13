UrduPoint.com

S. Korea's Jobless Claims Grow In Double Digits In February

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 11:50 AM

S. Korea's jobless claims grow in double digits in February

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) --:South Korea's jobless claims grew in double digits last month amid rising worry about an economic slump, a government report showed Monday.

The number of new applicants for job-seeking benefits was 108,000 in February, up 14.

0 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor.

The number rebounded this year on the back of mounting concerns about the domestic economic downturn, driven by the continued export fall and the rapid interest rate hikes.

The applicants for the benefits mainly increased in the manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail industries.

Related Topics

February From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

3 minutes ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

4 minutes ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

4 minutes ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

4 minutes ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

4 minutes ago
 PPP paying special attention to solving public pro ..

PPP paying special attention to solving public problems: Turi

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.