SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :South Korea's jobless claims rose last month amid growing worries about an economic slump, labor ministry data showed Monday.

The number of new applicants for job-seeking benefits was 86,000 in May, up 2.1 percent from the same month of last year, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor.

It was down from an increase of 3.

1 percent in April, but the number rebounded this year on the mounting concerns about economic downturn, driven by the continued export fall and the faltering housing market.

The benefit applicants increased in the construction, the information and communications, the lodging and eatery, and the manufacturing industries.

The job-seeking benefits are offered by the government to help the unemployed seek jobs, taking up a majority of unemployment benefits. It is financed by the state employment insurance fund.