SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :-- South Korea's issuance of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) rose in the first quarter on solid demand for the government-backed mortgage loans, financial watchdog data showed Tuesday.

The sale of the MBS, issued by the state-run Korea Housing Finance Corp. to securitize mortgage loans, came in at 7.

0 trillion won (5.3 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-March quarter, up 10.8 percent from the same quarter of last year, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

The double-digit growth came on the back of high demand for government-backed mortgage loans that allow the floating-rate loans to be altered into fixed-rate ones amid the higher interest rates.