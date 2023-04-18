UrduPoint.com

S. Korea's Mortgage-backed Securities Issuance Rises In Q1

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 01:30 PM

S. Korea's mortgage-backed securities issuance rises in Q1

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :-- South Korea's issuance of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) rose in the first quarter on solid demand for the government-backed mortgage loans, financial watchdog data showed Tuesday.

The sale of the MBS, issued by the state-run Korea Housing Finance Corp. to securitize mortgage loans, came in at 7.

0 trillion won (5.3 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-March quarter, up 10.8 percent from the same quarter of last year, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

The double-digit growth came on the back of high demand for government-backed mortgage loans that allow the floating-rate loans to be altered into fixed-rate ones amid the higher interest rates.

Related Topics

Sale Same South Korea From Billion Housing

Recent Stories

TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5 ..

TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5-year and 10-year bond offerin ..

32 minutes ago
 Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at leas ..

Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at least two people

32 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss bilateral cooperation

32 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on Independence Day

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th April 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.