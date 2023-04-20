(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :South Korea's number of broiler chickens and ducks fell in the first quarter due to the avian influenza outbreak, statistical office data showed Thursday.

Local farms raised 88,852,000 broilers in the January-March quarter, down 1.3 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

The number of ducks raised here retreated 15.

5 percent to 4,823,000 in the cited quarter following the outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, of which the first case was reported in October last year.

The number of layer chickens increased 4.6 percent over the year to 73,684,000 in the first quarter, but the number of pigs slipped 0.5 percent to 11,111,000.

The number of beef cattle added 0.9 percent to 3,591,000 in the quarter, while the figure for dairy cattle shrank 3.0 percent to 385,000.