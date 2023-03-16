UrduPoint.com

S. Korea's Number Of Marriages Hits Record Low In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 04:40 PM

S. Korea's number of marriages hits record low in 2022

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) --:South Korea's number of marriages hit a fresh record low last year due to the changed perception of marriage and the reduced number of people of marriageable age, statistical office data showed Thursday.

The number of marriages shed 0.4 percent over the year to 191,700 in 2022, marking the lowest since relevant data began to be compiled in 1970, according to Statistics Korea.

The figure continued to fall for the 11th consecutive year on the lower number of people aged 25-49 in the country where the younger generation refrained from getting married and having babies amid the high housing prices, the high cost to bring up children and the high youth unemployment.

The average age for men tying the knot for the first time rose 0.4 over the year to hit a record high of 33.7 in 2022, while the age for women added 0.2 to reach a new high of 31.3.

The number of people who got married to foreign spouses jumped 27.2 percent to 16,700 last year.

Related Topics

Marriage Married Women From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is rel ..

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is religion of mercy, coexistence an ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary o ..

UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Ja ..

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in Communications Working Group o ..

UAE participates in Communications Working Group of Global Coalition meeting aga ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 perfor ..

Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 performance report

2 hours ago
 ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

2 hours ago
 DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support ..

DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support humanitarian work in Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.