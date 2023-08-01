Open Menu

S. Korea's Online Shopping Grows 7.7 Pct In June

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 02:10 PM

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :-- South Korea's online shopping grew in June due to solid demand for travel services and e-coupon services, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

Shopping in cyberspace stood at 18.42 trillion won (14.4 billion U.S. Dollars) in June, up 7.7 percent from the same month of last year, according to Statistics Korea.

Online demand for travel and transport services spiked 30.

4 percent following a return-to-normalcy policy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online transaction of e-coupon services jumped 46.7 percent on the spread of the trend to offer gifts such as coffee and cake through e-coupons.

Transactions for food and beverage in cyberspace gained 14.8 percent, and demand for food delivery services rose 0.8 percent.

Mobile shopping through smartphones increased 5.8 percent over the year to 13.44 trillion won (10.5 billion dollars) in June.

