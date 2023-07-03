Open Menu

S. Korea's Online Shopping Grows 8.7 Pct In May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 12:10 PM

SEOUL, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) --:South Korea's online shopping grew 8.7 percent year-on-year in May on the back of solid demand for travel services, statistical office data showed on Monday.

Shopping in cyberspace came to 19.25 trillion won (14.7 billion U.S. Dollars) in May, according to Statistics Korea.

Online demand for travel and transport services spiked 40.

3 percent following the lifting here of almost all measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online transaction of e-coupon services jumped 36.5 percent on the spread of the trend to offer gifts such as coffee and cake through e-coupons.

Transactions for food and beverage in cyberspace gained 13.9 percent, and demand for food delivery services rose 3.1 percent.

Mobile shopping through smartphones increased 8.4 percent over the year to 14.28 trillion won (10.9 billion dollars) in May.

