(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :South Korea's online shopping hit a fresh record high in September amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

Shopping in the cyberspace reached 14.72 trillion won (12.9 billion U.S. Dollars) in September, up 30.7 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It marked the highest since relevant data began to be compiled in 2001 as people refrained from offline shopping amid the continued COVID-19 outbreak.

Online transactions of food and beverage soared 76.8 percent in the month, and food delivery services surged 91.

1 percent.

Transactions of daily supplies in the cyberspace jumped 58.0 percent, and demand for telecommunication devices and consumer electronics advanced 39.8 percent.

Online demand for travel and transport services tumbled 58.6 percent, and demand for culture and leisure services dropped 74.9 percent amid the contracting outside activity.

Among the total online shopping, mobile shopping using smartphones reached a new monthly high of 9.53 trillion won (8.4 billion U.S. dollars) in September, up 30.9 percent from a year earlier.