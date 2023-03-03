ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :South Korea's online shopping logged a single-digit increase in January due to stronger demand for travel and leisure services as well as food and beverage, statistical office data showed Friday.

Shopping in cyberspace stood at 17.92 trillion won (13.7 billion U.S. Dollars) in January, up 6.3 percent from the same month of last year, according to Statistics Korea.

Online demand for travel and transport services more than doubled in the month, while culture and leisure services transaction in cyberspace soared 38.

7 percent.

It was attributed to the alleviated anti-COVID-19 measures that expanded outside activities.

Online transactions for food and beverage gained 10.3 percent, but demand for food delivery services reduced 8.3 percent amid eased worries about the pandemic.

Mobile shopping through smartphones grew 5.6 percent over the year to 13.49 trillion won (10.3 billion dollars) in January.