UrduPoint.com

S. Korea's Overseas Direct Investment Falls 41.6 Pct In Q1

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 11:50 AM

S. Korea's overseas direct investment falls 41.6 pct in Q1

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) --:South Korea's overseas direct investment recorded a double-digit fall in the first quarter, government data showed on Tuesday.

Overseas investment through the purchase of foreign stocks or the establishment of foreign offices stood at 16.49 billion U.S. Dollars in the January-March quarter, down 41.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The double-digit slide was attributed to the base effect. In the first quarter of last year, the overseas investment hit the biggest first-quarter figure of 28.24 billion dollars.

Direct investment in Asia and Europe tumbled in double figures to 2.34 billion dollars and 2.31 billion dollars each in the first quarter.

Investment in North America shrank 1.6 percent to 9.6 billion dollars, but investment in Africa gained to 30 million dollars.

Related Topics

Africa Europe Stocks From Government Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end ..

Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end of March 2023: CBUAE

10 hours ago
 Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

12 hours ago
 Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development ..

Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.