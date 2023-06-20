SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) --:South Korea's overseas direct investment recorded a double-digit fall in the first quarter, government data showed on Tuesday.

Overseas investment through the purchase of foreign stocks or the establishment of foreign offices stood at 16.49 billion U.S. Dollars in the January-March quarter, down 41.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The double-digit slide was attributed to the base effect. In the first quarter of last year, the overseas investment hit the biggest first-quarter figure of 28.24 billion dollars.

Direct investment in Asia and Europe tumbled in double figures to 2.34 billion dollars and 2.31 billion dollars each in the first quarter.

Investment in North America shrank 1.6 percent to 9.6 billion dollars, but investment in Africa gained to 30 million dollars.