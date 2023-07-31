(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) --:South Korea's passenger car export hit a record quarterly high in the second quarter on solid demand for eco-friendly vehicles, customs office data showed Monday.

Passenger car shipment jumped 46.4 percent from a year earlier to reach a new high of 16.62 billion U.S. Dollars in the April-June quarter, according to Korea Customs Service.

It continued to grow for the fifth consecutive quarter since the second quarter of last year on the back of stronger demand for environmentally-friendly vehicles.

Outbound shipment of eco-friendly passenger vehicles soared 70.7 percent over the year to hit a fresh high of 6.31 billion dollars in the second quarter.

Import for foreign passenger cars advanced 32.9 percent to reach a new quarterly high of 4.58 billion dollars in the cited quarter.