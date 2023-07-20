Open Menu

S. Korea's Registered Vehicles Rise In H1 On Demand For Eco-friendly Cars

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 11:00 AM

S. Korea's registered vehicles rise in H1 on demand for eco-friendly cars

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :South Korea's registered vehicles rose in the first half on strong demand for eco-friendly cars, government data showed Thursday.

The total number of registered vehicles came to 25,757,201 at the end of June, up 1.0 percent from six months ago, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The number of environmentally-friendly vehicle registrations, including electric and other fuel-efficient cars, jumped 16.0 percent to 1,844,233 in the January-June period.

The number of registered vehicles with internal combustion engines was almost unchanged at 23,731,204 in the six-month period.

The total registration of gasoline vehicles gained 1.4 percent, but diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)-powered vehicle registrations reduced 1.3 percent and 2.0 percent each.

