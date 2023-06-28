Open Menu

S. Korea's Retail Sales Rise 5.7 Pct In May

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 12:50 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) --:South Korea's retail sales rose in single digits last month due to strong demand for food and electronic products, government data showed on Wednesday.

Revenue among major online and offline retailers increased 5.7 percent in May from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Sales by offline retailers gained 3.7 percent, while revenue among online retailers expanded 7.9 percent last month.

Food sales in online and offline stores advanced 11.6 percent in May from a year earlier, and revenue from electronic devices and culture-relevant products grew 5.6 percent.

Revenue from sports-relevant products retreated 0.9 percent in the cited month.

