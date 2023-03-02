SEOUL, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) --:South Korea's state pension fund posted its worst return last year owing to lower stock and bond prices both at home and abroad, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Thursday.

The national pension fund's return rate stood at minus 8.22 percent in 2022, marking the lowest since it was adopted here in 1988.

The management loss of the fund came to 79.6 trillion won (60.6 billion U.S. Dollars) last year.

The fund's assets under management totaled 890.5 trillion won (677.4 billion U.S. dollars) at the end of 2022.