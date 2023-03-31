UrduPoint.com

S. Korea's Tax Revenue Falls In January-February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 12:20 PM

S. Korea's tax revenue falls in January-February

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) --:South Korea's tax revenue fell for the first two months of this year on the back of the real estate market slump and the economic downturn, government data showed on Friday.

Tax revenue reached 54.2 trillion won (41.9 billion U.S. Dollars) during the January-February period, down 15.7 trillion won (12 billion dollars) compared to the same period of last year, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Revenue from income taxes, including transfer and general income taxes, dropped 6 trillion won (4.

6 billion dollars) due to the property market slowdown.

The number of home transactions tumbled 46.8 percent in December from a year earlier, while the reading for land trade plunged 47.6 percent in the same month.

Revenue from corporate taxes declined 700 billion won (540.7 million dollars) in the two-month period, and the tax collection from securities transactions reduced 800 billion won (618 million dollars).

Related Topics

Same Reading December Market From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in floo ..

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm A ..

Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm Al Qaiwain Deputy Ruler

10 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning U ..

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning UAE&#039;s Volleyball League, ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.