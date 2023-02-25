UrduPoint.com

Saaz Samandar Mesmerizes Audience With Classical Music

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Saaz Samandar mesmerizes audience with classical music

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Saaz Samandar- an eve with an extraordinary experience of two classical Eastern instruments mesmerized the audience at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here on Friday.

The show Saaz Samandar was presented by the Maestros Ustad Ashraf Shareef Khan (Sitar Nawaz) from Germany and Shahbaz Hussain (Tabla Nawaz) from England performing together in exclusively live musical evening.

With its tradition to bring exciting and quality entertainment stuff for fun lovers, PNCA arranged this classical evening to serve people with an exciting experience to enjoy the musical power of Classical music. "Such shows are an excellent opportunity to enjoy the melodies and traditional songs in a live concert by the upcoming and established artistes while these shows also promote the message of peace, love and harmony through combining expressions of the traditional musical heritage of the subcontinent", said Ayub Jamali, Director General PNCA while talking to APP.

The musical evenings are part of regular activities of PNCA to preserve and promote the musical heritage of different areas of the country and give recognition to the young and folk artists for their contribution to the field of singing, he said.

The dance performance group of PNCA also presented enthralling dance performance at the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Germany Young Event From Love

Recent Stories

IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new techno ..

IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new technologies on defence, security in ..

9 minutes ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution Requesting Info on Ukraine Ai ..

12 minutes ago
 EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against ..

EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against Russia for 3rd Consecutive Da ..

12 minutes ago
 Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelensky ..

Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelenskyy Amid Push for Peace Talks - ..

12 minutes ago
 Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for Engla ..

Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for England

12 minutes ago
 EU allies cobble together Ukraine tank battalion

EU allies cobble together Ukraine tank battalion

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.