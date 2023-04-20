UrduPoint.com

Sabalenka Beats Krejcikova For Third Time In 2023 In Stuttgart Opener

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Sabalenka beats Krejcikova for third time in 2023 in Stuttgart opener

Stuttgart, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :World number two Aryna Sabalenka got her clay court season underway with a straight sets victory on Wednesday over Barbora Krejcikova in the pair's fourth meeting of 2023.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka saw off her 12th-ranked Czech rival 6-2, 6-3 in just 75 minutes to become the first player into the quarter-finals.

Sabalenka, the runner-up in Stuttgart to Ashleigh Barty in 2021 and Iga Swiatek last year, had lost to Krejcikova in Dubai this season but gained revenge at Indian Wells and Miami.

Wednesday was their first career meeting on clay and Sabalenka was rarely threatened.

She hit 10 aces and never faced a break point as she cantered to her 21st win of the season, behind only Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina, who have each won 22 matches so far this year.

Wimbledon champion Rybakina reached that mark Wednesday with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Germany's Jule Niemeier.

Coco Gauff also got her clay court season underway with a tough, mistake-ridden three-set win over Veronika Kudermetova.

The 19-year-old American, runner-up at the French Open last year, came through 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3) to set up a last-16 clash with another Russian player, Anastasia Potapova.

World number six Gauff committed 53 unforced errors with 24 winners, while Kudermetova hit 80 unforced errors to 35 winners. There were 15 breaks of serve in total.

"That was a close one," said Gauff. "I had opportunities in that match. I mean, again, I'm not expecting an easy match. She's been playing better and better each week.

"I think that I'm just going to have to keep that aggressive mindset, especially against her, someone who can come up with some big shots." After easing through the first set, Gauff was 3-0 and 4-2 in the second before 13th-ranked Kudermetova mounted a comeback.

In the decider, Gauff served for the match at 5-3. Kudermetova again hit back before the American prevailed in the tiebreak.

Top-ranked Swiatek starts her title defence on Thursday against highly-regarded Zheng Qinwen, the world number 25 from China.

Swiatek arrived in Germany having missed the Miami Open and Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers with a rib injury.

"I'm not injured anymore, so that's the most important thing for me," said reigning French and US Open champion Swiatek.

Related Topics

India Injured World Russia China Threatened Dubai Germany Stuttgart Miami From Court US Open

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

9 minutes ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

1 hour ago
 US Crude Stocks Down Most in 3 Weeks on Uptick in ..

US Crude Stocks Down Most in 3 Weeks on Uptick in Commercial Vehicle Fuel Demand

1 hour ago
 'Unbridled grief': Ukrainian woman buries toddler ..

'Unbridled grief': Ukrainian woman buries toddler son, husband after strike

1 hour ago
 Paris Says Reduction of US, Russian Nukes Key Cond ..

Paris Says Reduction of US, Russian Nukes Key Condition for Joining Strategic Ar ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.