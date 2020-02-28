Sabalenka books spot in Doha final

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus dispatched Russian veteran Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, 6-3 on Friday to seal a place in the Qatar Open final.

Ninth seed Sabalenka broke twice former Grand Slam champion Kuznetsova four times as she reached a 10th career WTA final -- her first of the 2020 season.

Sabalenka, 21, will play either world number one Ashleigh Barty or Petra Kvitova for the title in Doha.