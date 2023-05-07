UrduPoint.com

Sabalenka Earns Swiatek Revenge To Win Madrid Open

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Sabalenka earns Swiatek revenge to win Madrid Open

Madrid, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :World number two Aryna Sabalenka played a superb attacking game to beat top ranked Iga Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 and win the Madrid Open for the second time on Saturday.

The big-hitting Belarusian gained revenge for defeat by her Polish rival in the Stuttgart final a fortnight ago with a thrilling triumph to end Swiatek's nine-match winning streak ahead of her French Open defence.

Two-time Roland Garros winner Swiatek fought her way back into the match after an explosive start by Sabalenka, but the second seed came back strongly in the third set to win the first WTA 1000 final featuring the top two ranked players since 2014.

Sabalenka earned her 13th career title, and only her second on clay in two hours and 25 minutes, clinching victory on her fourth championship point with a forehand cross-court winner.

"I'm just super happy with this win, especially against Iga on the clay, it's always tough matches against her," said Sabalenka.

Related Topics

World Stuttgart Madrid Top

Recent Stories

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

2 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

2 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

2 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

2 hours ago
 Lahooti Festival commences at Hyderabad club

Lahooti Festival commences at Hyderabad club

2 hours ago
 Labour rights activists, govt officials express co ..

Labour rights activists, govt officials express concern over poor working condit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.