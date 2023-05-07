Sabalenka earns Swiatek revenge to win Madrid Open

Madrid, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :World number two Aryna Sabalenka played a superb attacking game to beat top ranked Iga Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 and win the Madrid Open for the second time on Saturday.

The big-hitting Belarusian gained revenge for defeat by her Polish rival in the Stuttgart final a fortnight ago with a thrilling triumph to end Swiatek's nine-match winning streak ahead of her French Open defence.

Two-time Roland Garros winner Swiatek fought her way back into the match after an explosive start by Sabalenka, but the second seed came back strongly in the third set to win the first WTA 1000 final featuring the top two ranked players since 2014.

Sabalenka earned her 13th career title, and only her second on clay in two hours and 25 minutes, clinching victory on her fourth championship point with a forehand cross-court winner.

"I'm just super happy with this win, especially against Iga on the clay, it's always tough matches against her," said Sabalenka.