UrduPoint.com

Sabalenka Serve Key To Top Seed's Opening Montreal Win

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 02:10 AM

Sabalenka serve key to top seed's opening Montreal win

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Top seed Aryna Sabalenka fired 18 aces to power into the third round of the WTA hardcourt tournament in Montreal on Wednesday.

The world number three from Belarus defeated 2018 finalist Sloane Stephens 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-4 in two and a half hours.

The Wimbledon semi-finalist had to overcome 11 aces from Stephens but broke the American's serve six times to secure the victory.

Sabalenka, winner of two titles this season, improved her 2021 record to 36-12.

Greek Maria Sakkari defeated 33rd-ranked Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 after nearly two and three-quarter hours.

Canada's number 220 Rebecca Marino, who quit the sport for five years from 2013 in the interest of her mental health, continued to impress at home.

The 30-year-old from Vancouver defeated Spain's Paula Badosa in a 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 fightback.

Related Topics

World Vancouver Spain Belarus 2018 From Top Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener ..

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener

2 hours ago
 Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite C ..

Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite Covid surge

2 hours ago
 Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital ..

Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital Airports

2 hours ago
 UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Ki ..

UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Killing 51 People - Spokesman

2 hours ago
 Resolution of Transnistria Issue Moldova's Interna ..

Resolution of Transnistria Issue Moldova's Internal Affair - Kremlin Deputy Chie ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks Afghan cooperation on July 16 incid ..

Pakistan seeks Afghan cooperation on July 16 incident of Ambassador's daughter

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.