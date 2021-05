Madrid, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka stunned world number one Ashleigh Barty to win the Madrid Open for the first time on Saturday.

Sabalenka was beaten by Barty in the final in Stuttgart last month but exacted revenge at the Caja Magica, a storming 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 victory clinching the biggest title of her career.