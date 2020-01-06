UrduPoint.com
Sabalenka Starts Shenzhen Title Defence With Big Win

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:50 AM

Sabalenka starts Shenzhen title defence with big win

Shanghai, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Defending Shenzhen Open champion Aryna Sabalenka made a fast start to the new season, blowing away Russian qualifier Margarita Gasparyan in just 71 minutes on Monday.

The world number 11 from Belarus eased to a 6-3, 6-0 victory as she looks to seal a place inside the top 10 for the Australian Open at the end of the month.

The 21-year-old will play Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic or Romanian qualifier Irina-Camelia Begu next in southern China.

"It was a tough match and really tough to start," said the powerful Sabalenka, who won three titles last year in China, including in Shenzhen.

"She's a great player and it was tough to play against her. She has strong strokes. I tried my best and I'm happy I finished with the win."Gasparyan, 25, reached a career-high 41 in the world in February 2016 but has been beset by injuries.

