UrduPoint.com

Sabalenka Wins Opening Match On Grass In Berlin

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Sabalenka wins opening match on grass in Berlin

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Top seed Aryna Sabalenka won her opening match Tuesday at the German Open, a traditional Berlin warm-up tournament for Wimbledon.

The world number two beat veteran Vera Zvonareva 6-3, 6-2 to make it through to the last 16 ahead of next month's Grand Slam at the All England Club.

The Australian Open champion, who has lost just six matches this season, called her 38-year-old opponent, who played her first match at the Berlin tournament in 2003, a "legend".

"Probably one day I'll also be a legend here, losing to someone here and you'll remind me that I won my first match here when the girl was five years old," Sabalenka said on court after the match.

Later on Tuesday, American teenager Coco Gauff defeated Czech Katerina Siniakova in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

The 19-year-old was dominant throughout in her first appearance on grass this year, one year after making it to the semi-finals in the German capital.

Defending champion Ons Jabeur lost her bid to defend her crown, going down to German qualifier Jule Niemeier 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.

Ranked 120th in the world, Niemeier saved two points on serve in the ninth game of the opening set when she was down 5-3, before breaking serve in the opening game of the second set.

Niemeier, 23, missed her first match point late in the set but made the most of her second to qualify for the last 16.

Elena Rybakina won her opening match in straight sets as she warms up for her Wimbledon title defence in July.

The Kazakh world number three beat Polina Kudermetova 6-4, 6-2.

After winning the first game, Rybakina had to wait three hours as a thunderstorm swept across the venue before play could resume.

An Australian Open finalist in January, the 24-year-old was one of the favourites for the French Open but pulled out early due to illness.

The WTA tournament in Berlin, taking place just two weeks before the start of Wimbledon, is a star-studded event, with nine of the world's top 10-ranked women participating.

Related Topics

World German Vera Berlin January July Women Australian Open Event All Top Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Confident That Military-to-Military ..

Pentagon Says Confident That Military-to-Military Communications With China to R ..

1 hour ago
 US DoJ Says Examining Bank Merger Policy to Protec ..

US DoJ Says Examining Bank Merger Policy to Protect Consumers After Industry Tur ..

1 hour ago
 Governor urges UNHCR to provide facilities to loca ..

Governor urges UNHCR to provide facilities to local populations affected by refu ..

1 hour ago
 Alcaraz survives Queen's scare, Murray's winning s ..

Alcaraz survives Queen's scare, Murray's winning streak ends

1 hour ago
 Manchester City producing best football and talent ..

Manchester City producing best football and talent in England, says Chairman

1 hour ago
 Two drug smugglers held

Two drug smugglers held

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.