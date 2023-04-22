(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :SABIC, a global diversified chemicals company, has been awarded five of the prestigious Edison Awards 2023 for its innovative solutions, designed to meet the needs of their customers and the broader value chain, and as well aligned with SAUDI Vision 2030.

SABIC won three gold and two bronze awards across three separate areas for its new products and solutions. These areas include "food and Agriculture", "Material Science" and "Sustainability." These awards reflect SABIC's commitment to pushing the limits of science, technology, and innovation and defining the future of chemistry that allows SABIC and its customers to address some of the world's biggest challenges.

This is the third year in a row SABIC's solutions have been recognized by Edison Awards, which honor the world's most innovative new products, services, and business leaders, and this is the second year in a row that SABIC received at least five Edison awards.

"SABIC is proud to be recognized for the third consecutive year by Edison Awards, demonstrating our continued leadership in new technology and innovation advancements. These are key elements of our continued business growth on our journey to be the preferred world leader in chemicals and provide innovative solutions for the future that create a more sustainable world," said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, CEO at SABIC.