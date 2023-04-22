UrduPoint.com

SABIC'S Solutions Win 5 Edison Awards For Best New Products

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2023 | 02:20 PM

SABIC'S solutions win 5 Edison Awards for best new Products

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :SABIC, a global diversified chemicals company, has been awarded five of the prestigious Edison Awards 2023 for its innovative solutions, designed to meet the needs of their customers and the broader value chain, and as well aligned with SAUDI Vision 2030.

SABIC won three gold and two bronze awards across three separate areas for its new products and solutions. These areas include "food and Agriculture", "Material Science" and "Sustainability." These awards reflect SABIC's commitment to pushing the limits of science, technology, and innovation and defining the future of chemistry that allows SABIC and its customers to address some of the world's biggest challenges.

This is the third year in a row SABIC's solutions have been recognized by Edison Awards, which honor the world's most innovative new products, services, and business leaders, and this is the second year in a row that SABIC received at least five Edison awards.

"SABIC is proud to be recognized for the third consecutive year by Edison Awards, demonstrating our continued leadership in new technology and innovation advancements. These are key elements of our continued business growth on our journey to be the preferred world leader in chemicals and provide innovative solutions for the future that create a more sustainable world," said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, CEO at SABIC.

Related Topics

World Technology Business Agriculture Company Saudi Gold Bronze

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal a ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal across Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Seven people dead after Colombia mine explosion

Seven people dead after Colombia mine explosion

2 hours ago
 DEWA wins first place in &#039;Research and Innova ..

DEWA wins first place in &#039;Research and Innovation Award&#039; by Ministry o ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd April 2023

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss latest situation in Sudan

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.