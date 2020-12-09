UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Sabre-toothed Tiger' Skeleton Sells For More Than $84,000

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:51 PM

'Sabre-toothed tiger' skeleton sells for more than $84,000

Geneva, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :A nearly 40-million-year-old skeleton belonging to what is popularly called a sabre-toothed tiger has sold for $84,350, a year after its discovery on a US ranch.

The skeleton, about 120 centimetres (nearly four feet) long, was snapped up by a private collector in just one minute at an auction in Geneva on Tuesday.

The original bones are those of a Hoplophoneus -- not technically cats, they are an extinct genus of the Nimravidae family and once stalked the plains of North America.

Such extinct predatory mammals are commonly known as sabre-toothed tigers.

Also on sale was a Tyrannosaurus Rex tooth which fetched just over $6,000, while a 85-cm long fin from a mosasaur -- a marine reptile that in the Cretaceous period was at the top of the submarine food chain -- was bought for almost $8,000.

A 75-million-year-old ammolite -- an opal-like organic gemstone in shades of red and orange -- measuring 40 cm long by 36 cm wide remained unsold because the reserve price was not met.

Debate rages as to the right balance between the scientific value of such items and their worth on the open market.

Some palaeontologists insist animal or plant fossils are not decorative objects for collectors, but witness to the evolution of life on Earth and therefore scientific articles that ought to be studied and then shared with the public in museums.

Before the sale, Swiss collector Yann Cuenin told AFP: "If we're talking about the sabre-toothed tiger, for example, it's not a skeleton which is of major scientific interest, in the sense that it's something which is already known to science.

"I am all for museums, but I am also in favour of objects living among us; for there to be collectors, for pieces to be bought and sold -- that's what brings culture to life."

Related Topics

Sale Orange Geneva Price Market Family All From Top

Recent Stories

DIRBS;Creating Opportunities& Aiding Economic Grow ..

23 minutes ago

South Africa confirms first tour to Pakistan in 14 ..

28 minutes ago

Kabul Says 18 Taliban Members Killed in Clashes Wi ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Denmark Expects Espionage-Charg ..

20 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,313 new COVID-19 cases, 789 recove ..

41 minutes ago

Neelum Munir goes into isolation after testing pos ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.