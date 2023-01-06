'Sacred goal': Russia paints Ukraine assault in spiritual terms

Moscow, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, a powerful ally of President Vladimir Putin, is embracing the rhetoric of the mediaeval crusades in urging support for Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine.

When Pope Urban ordered the first crusade to the middle East in 1095, he told Christians to rise up and defend fellow believers, promising that their sins would be wiped away.

Nearly 10 centuries later, Kirill has called on believers to support pro-Russian "brothers" during Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine.

In a sermon in September, he said that dying in Ukraine "washes away all sins".

As humiliating military setbacks for Russia in Ukraine pile up, authorities in Moscow seem increasingly willing to depict the campaign in religious terms.

Keen to ensure public support, Putin declared during his midnight address on New Year's Eve that "moral, historical rightn ess is on our side".

He had initially said that the fellow Orthodox Christian nation needed to be "demilitarised" and "de-Nazified".