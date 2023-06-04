QUETTA, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Living nations are always alive to safeguard their territories and people with security forces standing undeterred against all odds coming in the line of duty and many laying down their lives for the secure future of people.

They, either in the form of Regular Armed forces, paramilitary, or within the police force, sacrifice their today for the nation's tomorrow sometimes leaving behind painful tales of grief and agony.

Such tales are all around within each security force as heirs often recall and commemorate their dear ones who were no more with them but left behind a legacy of commitment, courage, and valor.

"My brother's young children do not know that their father is no longer in this world, so they keep asking when baba (father) will bring our toys," said Muhammad Akbar, whose brother Sepoy Muhammad Hayat embraced martyrdom in a bomb blast attack in Kachchi district of Balochistan.

Muhammad Akbar says his brother had promised toys with his children on return from historic Sibi Mela but way back home aboard the Balochistan Constabulary vehicle, he and his colleagues were targeted at Kambri Bridge in Bolan area of the Kachchi district.

"It is incredibly difficult for me to describe to Hayat's kids what happened to their father and how long they had to wait for him," Mohammad Akbar sobbed in agony.

Nine personnel of Balochistan Constabulary were killed and ten were injured in this tragic incident. These officials had gone to Sibi for security and other duties in the Sibi Mela.

Valiant police martyr Mohammad Hayat, hailing from Mastung district joined police at a time when many incidents of hitting security forces were rampant across the province and his is not the only tale of police warriors who were laying down their lives to secure the people.

"Neither fear of death nor tough police job deterred them from continuing their professional commitments," Balochistan government spokesperson Babar Yusufzai said.

Paying homage to the martyrs of armed forces and personnel of law enforcement agencies, he said: "The government values them much more." "We always remember them individually and nationwide," he said and mentioned celebrating Youm-e-Takrem Shuhada-e-Pakistan to commemorate the sacrifices of valiant sons of the motherland.

"It is due to such sacrifices that Balochistan is now on the road to prosperity and development. The undeterred commitment of our forces has finally ended up 'no go areas' in Balochistan." To restore durable peace in Balochistan, a large number of officers and officials of police had laid down their lives.

According to Police Spokesman Muhammad Aslam Khan as many as 1004 personnel and high-ranking officers of Police embraced martyrdom in the line of duty including one DIG, three SSPs, one SP, 21 DSPs, and 23 Inspectors.

"Being Police Chief, I belong to the families of martyrs and they belong to me. Shuhada-e-Pakistan are our heroes whose sacrifices can never be allowed to be demeaned or undermined by anyone," said Inspector General (IG) Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh.

"Martyrs wrote the history of our defense with their blood. A nation cannot forget their sacrifices. They are alive in the heavens and in our hearts," Khaliq Shaikh said.

"Entire nation expresses solidarity with the martyrs and their families." Therefore, the Balochistan government, in recognition of their services, has approved an increase in compensation amount by amending the Police and Levies Martyrs Compensation Policy. Now, the compensation for Shaheed Sepoy, Head Constable, ASI, SI, and Inspector (Grade 1 to 16) has been increased from Rs three million to Rs10 million, and for Shaheed ASP and DSP (Grade 17) has been increased from Rs five million to Rs15 million.

Similarly, compensation for Police and Levies officers of grades 18 and 19 has been increased from Rs nine million to Rs20 million and that for martyred police officers of grades 20 to 22 it been increased from Rs10 million to Rs20 million besides other material compensations.

"Although money cannot be a substitute for human lives yet it brings some respite to the grieved families," said the IGP.

"Caring for the families of martyrs is our supreme responsibility and we always salute them as our saviors." During their recent visit to Yadgar-e-Shuhada-e-Police and FC, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar and Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also eulogized great sacrifices of those laying down lives in the line of duty.

Reiterating the government's commitment to continue supporting the armed forces, they praised the efforts of the military and law enforcement institutions in defending the country's people and borders.

"We are proud of our forces who laid down their lives for their motherland. Their sacrifices for restoration of durable peace would be remembered for long," they remarked.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi also spoke highly of the great sacrifices rendered by Province's security forces.

"Matchless sacrificed of law enforcers to secure the nation's future will not go in vain," Dr Buledi said.

"It is only due to their sacrifices that people live in peace. They are our real heroes and actual heroes and living nations never forget their martyrs." "As our soldiers sacrifice their lives on the war front, it is the shared responsibility of the whole nation to stand united against saboteurs and curb the menace of terrorism and lawlessness," he added.