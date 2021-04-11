Sacrilege of Mosque in IIoJK a manifestation of growing xenophobia in Indian army: JKNF

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) : Apr 11 (APP):Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while condemning in strong terms the killing spree of innocent youth and desecration of Mosque by the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir's southern district Shopian has termed it worst form state-terrorism.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman expressed his party's grave concern over the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the valley said that killing Kashmiri youth during fake encounters, vandalizing and blowing public properties into ashes by using gunpowder and other explosive materials has become a new norm in Kashmir. "Even sacred sites and places of worships are no longer safe in Kashmir", he said adding the heinous attacks on places of worship have increased during the recent couple of years.

Terming sacrilege of Mosque an outrageous assault on the religious sentiments of people the spokesman said that attacks on places of worship by the Indian troops was a manifestation of growing xenophobia and racism among rank and file of the Indian army.

Seeking international community's pro-active role to an end the ongoing genocide of Kashmiris in particular the youth, the spokesman, appealed the global community urging it to pressurize New Delhi to put an immediate end to unabated human rights violations committed by its troops in the restive region.

The spokesman also extended his party's full support to the strike call given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).