Safe, exquisite culinary experiences for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims ensured: Catering company

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The management of Shirka Hassam Al Mali, a catering company has vowed to provide three meals a day to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims in Makkah while diligently adhering to the hygienic guidelines mandated by the Pakistan Hajj Mission.

In an interview, with APP, Chief cook Jamil Baloch expressed that his company is among the 13 catering companies entrusted with providing food to a significant number of Pakistani hajj pilgrims of government scheme.

He emphasized their commitment to delivering a remarkable dining experience that highlighted Pakistan's culinary excellence, with the Primary objective of ensuring the complete satisfaction of all Pakistani pilgrims during their stay in Makkah Mukarramah for Hajj.

Their kitchen is equipped with cutting-edge facilities, including dedicated departments for cutting, preserving, cooking, and ensuring the proper temperature of cooked food using hot pots, among other essential features.

Baloch personally oversees the entire process, from procuring and cutting ingredients to cooking and delivering meals to the Hajj pilgrims in their respective residences.

He ensured the highest quality standards at every stage, using exclusively Pakistani ingredients.