UrduPoint.com

Safe, Exquisite Culinary Experiences For Pakistani Hajj Pilgrims Ensured: Catering Company

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Safe, exquisite culinary experiences for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims ensured: Catering company

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The management of Shirka Hassam Al Mali, a catering company has vowed to provide three meals a day to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims in Makkah while diligently adhering to the hygienic guidelines mandated by the Pakistan Hajj Mission.

In an interview, with APP, Chief cook Jamil Baloch expressed that his company is among the 13 catering companies entrusted with providing food to a significant number of Pakistani hajj pilgrims of government scheme.

He emphasized their commitment to delivering a remarkable dining experience that highlighted Pakistan's culinary excellence, with the Primary objective of ensuring the complete satisfaction of all Pakistani pilgrims during their stay in Makkah Mukarramah for Hajj.

Their kitchen is equipped with cutting-edge facilities, including dedicated departments for cutting, preserving, cooking, and ensuring the proper temperature of cooked food using hot pots, among other essential features.

Baloch personally oversees the entire process, from procuring and cutting ingredients to cooking and delivering meals to the Hajj pilgrims in their respective residences.

He ensured the highest quality standards at every stage, using exclusively Pakistani ingredients.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Company Mali Makkah All From Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits Muraqqabat Police Station

Saif bin Zayed visits Muraqqabat Police Station

19 minutes ago
 MBRSG organises internship programme for Kazakh Ma ..

MBRSG organises internship programme for Kazakh Master students

19 minutes ago
 General Women&#039;s Union: Clear footprints in wo ..

General Women&#039;s Union: Clear footprints in women&#039;s empowerment journey ..

34 minutes ago
 Imran Abbas showers praise on Lollywood actresses ..

Imran Abbas showers praise on Lollywood actresses in heartfelt note

52 minutes ago
 ADX signs agreement with Astana International Exch ..

ADX signs agreement with Astana International Exchange to enhance cooperation

1 hour ago
 Operational Experts Forum on Terrorist Financing c ..

Operational Experts Forum on Terrorist Financing convenes on sidelines of MENAFA ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.