UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Safety Bigger Than Milestones For NHL Star Ovechkin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:10 PM

Safety bigger than milestones for NHL star Ovechkin

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :National Hockey League superstar Alex Ovechkin is chasing a host of scoring milestones, but he's more concerned about staying safe at home with his pregnant wife than returning to the ice.

The 34-year-old Russian left wing for the Washington Capitals, a challenger to the all-time NHL goals record owned by legend Wayne Gretzky, shared the NHL lead with 48 goals when the season was halted March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ovechkin is two shy of his ninth 50-goal campaign, which would match Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most in NHL history, and he could extend his own record by taking a ninth NHL season scoring crown.

Two goals would also match Mike Gartner for seventh on the all-time NHL goals list with 708 with Gretzky's career record 894 as an ultimate prize.

But right now, staying healthy while confined at home with his pregnant wife Nastya and one-year-old son Sergei means more than any goal.

"It's a scary situation," Ovechkin said in a conference call. "It's a scary moment for people all around, not only us. You think about those little things, but as soon as you start thinking worldwide and what's going on in the world, it's scary.

"So my mind right now, it's not about 50 goals or catching "The Great One" (Gretzky) or somebody else. My mind right now is about doing the best what I can do or what my family can do to be safe and to get over it." Ovechkin is fighting the same issues as others worldwide staying inside to stay safe.

"Staying home, keeping busy, lots of stuff to do in the house, play with the little one," Ovechkin said. "First week was kind of good thing, relaxing, chilling, and now it is kind of getting boring."Ovechkin netted his 700th NHL goal February 22 against New Jersey and has scored 706 goals in 1,152 NHL regular-season games.

Related Topics

Hockey World Russia Washington Wife Same Lead February March Family All Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No contacts between Riyadh and Moscow over increas ..

1 hour ago

Latin America coronavirus cases pass 10,000

5 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi Foundation distributes ration among ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Post suspends queue system at all its GPO ..

5 minutes ago

1200 public transport vehicles impounded on violat ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Opens Largest Coronavirus Clinic in C ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.