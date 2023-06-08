UrduPoint.com

Safety Equipment Maker Autoliv To Cut Up To 8,000 Staff

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Safety equipment maker Autoliv to cut up to 8,000 staff

Stockholm, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Swedish-American car safety equipment maker Autoliv said Thursday that it would cut its global staff by up to 8,000 positions, as it attempts to cut costs while facing pressure from inflation.

The company said the cuts would be made globally but "particularly within its European operations" where it expects to "close several sites".

Some 6,000 would be "direct positions" while 2,000 would be "indirect positions." "We intend to simplify and consolidate how we operate in all areas. The headcount reduction will affect people based in our offices, technical centers, and plants, including leadership positions at all levels," Autoliv chief executive Mikael Bratt said in a statement.

Autoliv, a world-leading producer of products such as seatbelts and airbags, also said it was continuing to negotiate with its costumers to "secure pricing" as it struggles to pass on increased production costs to its customers -- carmakers.

"We will not stop until we have received full and fair compensation to ensure that inflationary pressures are effectively pushed through the value chain," Bratt said.

In Europe, the group's strongest presence is in Romania (10,500 employees), but it is also present in Poland (2,500 employees), Hungary (2,000 employees) and France (2,000 employees).

Outside Europe, it mainly has staff in Mexico (15,000 employees), China (9,000 employees), Thailand (4,000 employees) and Turkey (3,000 employees).

In April, the company announced it was building a new factory in Vietnam, set up to produce airbag cushions and fabric, where it expected to employ up to 2,000 people.

For the first quarter of 2023, the company's net sales grew by 17 percent to $2.5 billion, while its net profit fell by 11 percent to $74 million.

Related Topics

Thailand Europe Turkey China France Company Car Poland Romania Mexico Vietnam Hungary April All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pervez Khattak plans to form new political party

Pervez Khattak plans to form new political party

7 minutes ago
 Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presente ..

Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presented tomorrow

17 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presents Economic Survey to PM fo ..

Finance Minister presents Economic Survey to PM for year 2022-23

35 minutes ago
 PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multi ..

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multiple cases

1 hour ago
 Aldar launches second building at The Source

Aldar launches second building at The Source

2 hours ago
 FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.